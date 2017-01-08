GU-Q professor explores myths of preh...

GU-Q professor explores myths of prehistory in book

Doha: Are our beliefs about prehistoric and small-scale societies based on evidence or prejudice? In a new book, Georgetown University in Qatar Professor Karl Widerquist explores the ways that contemporary political philosophers have spread unverified beliefs about prehistory. Written in conjunction with Grant S McCall, an associate professor at Tulane University, Prehistoric Myths in Modern Political Philosophy delves into claims about the benefits of modern societies that are often passed on without question or critique.

