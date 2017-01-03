French TeacherQatarThe Trustees of the Royal Grammar School,...

The Trustees of the Royal Grammar School, Guildford are delighted to have established the RGS's first international School, known as the Royal Grammar School in Qatar. The first phase has been to create a British curriculum, co-educational prep school, led by the Prep School Head Mr Alistair Downs, which opened in September 2016 with the Early Years Foundation Stage and Key Stage 1. Having established an excellent team of staff, outstanding facilities and a lovely cohort of pupils and parents the school was delighted to be awarded the prestigious 'Best New Business in Qatar' award from the Qatar British Business Forum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Educational Supplement.