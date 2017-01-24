French artist JR's work to be showcased in Katara

Qatar Museums will showcase some of the key series that made French street artist JR gain international renowned in a major retrospective to open on March 6 at QM Gallery in Katara. JR is amongst a handful of world-famous artists that combines art and engaged actions through large-scale outdoor installations, films, photographs and videos, using the streetscape as his canvas and his inspiration, which he claims as the largest art gallery in the world.

