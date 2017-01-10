Four Qatari designers to present crea...

Four Qatari designers to present creations at 14th DJWE

Read more: The Peninsula

Four young Qatari designers will debut their creations on an international stage as they showcase their works alongside renowned international brands at the 14th Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition , organizers announced yesterday. Up-and-coming talented local designers Noor Al Fardan , Nada Al Sulaiti , Sarah Al Hammadi and Fajr Al Attiya will display their works and introduce their brands in a 206-metre space inside the main exhibition hall of the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center from February 20 to 25. This is part of the Young Qatari Designers initiative, a fresh feature and a major highlight of this year's expo.

Chicago, IL

