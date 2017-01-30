Foreign Minister welcomes ambassador of Qatar to Romania

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu on Monday welcomed the agreed ambassador of the State of Qatar to Romania, Abdullah Nasser Abdullah Al-humaidi, on the occasion of the presentation of his credentials, a release by the relevant ministry says. The two dignitaries "appreciated the upward path of the bilateral relationship in the past years, in the context of an increasingly dynamic political dialogue and the beefing up of inter-institutional contacts."

