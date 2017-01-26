First Qatar A320neo repainted in IndiGo colours
At least one of the Airbus A320neos formerly ordered by Qatar Airways has been repainted in the livery of Indian operator IndiGo. Qatar Airways had ordered 34 A320neos but began cancelling individual airframes during a spat over their Pratt & Whitney PW1100G powerplants.
