Filipino-run hospital to be built in ...

Filipino-run hospital to be built in Doha

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

A Filipino-run, 100-bed general hospital will soon be constructed in Doha amid increasing demand for the health care in Qatar's booming economy. According to the Department of Foreign Affairs , Health Secretary Jean Rosell-Ubial recently concluded a successful two-day visit to Doha with the purpose of exploring potential partnerships on the establishment of such a hospital, which is slated for construction by 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,074 • Total comments across all topics: 278,360,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC