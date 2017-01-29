Filipino-run hospital to be built in Doha

A Filipino-run, 100-bed general hospital will soon be constructed in Doha amid increasing demand for the health care in Qatar's booming economy. According to the Department of Foreign Affairs , Health Secretary Jean Rosell-Ubial recently concluded a successful two-day visit to Doha with the purpose of exploring potential partnerships on the establishment of such a hospital, which is slated for construction by 2018.

