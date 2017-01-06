FIFA wins legal case over picking Qatar as World Cup host

In this file photo dated Thursday, Oct. 3, 2013, Flags of the union UNIA are reflected in the FIFA logo during a demonstration in front of the FIFA headquarters against the working conditions for the soccer World Cup 2022 in Qatar. FIFA has defeated a legal challenge by trade union groups on Friday Jan 6, 2017, at a Zurich Commercial Court over picking Qatar as 2022 World Cup host and failing to ensure reforms to labor laws.

