Festival abuzz with honey lovers & beekeepers

Friday

Showcasing honey from local farms, a three- day 'Honey Festival' opened at the winter vegetable market in Al Mazrouah Yard in Umm Salal, yesterday. The annual event, organised by Ministry of Municipality and Environment, attracted both beekeepers and honey-lovers to purchase a variety of locally produced honey.

Chicago, IL

