Egypt extends detention of Al Jazeera's Mahmoud Hussein

Egypt has for the second time extended the detention of an Al Jazeera journalist by 15 days, pending further investigation. Mahmoud Hussein, an Egyptian national and journalist with more than two decades of experience, was arrested on December 20 after arriving at Cairo's international airport for vacation.

