Dr Al Kawari meets Trinidad and Tobag...

Dr Al Kawari meets Trinidad and Tobago & Grenada prime ministers

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

H E Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari with Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Keith Rowley. Grenadian Prime Minister Keith Mitchell met with H E Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari, Cultural Adviser at the Emiri Diwan and Qatar's candidate for the post of director-general at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation as part of the candidate's plans to visit several countries, including the Caribbean and South American countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,632 • Total comments across all topics: 277,961,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC