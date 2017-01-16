Dr Al Kawari meets Trinidad and Tobago & Grenada prime ministers
H E Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari with Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Keith Rowley. Grenadian Prime Minister Keith Mitchell met with H E Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari, Cultural Adviser at the Emiri Diwan and Qatar's candidate for the post of director-general at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation as part of the candidate's plans to visit several countries, including the Caribbean and South American countries.
