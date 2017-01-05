Doha Comedy Festival to feature comedians from nine countries

Doha: Fifteen stand-up comedians from nine countries will feature in the first-ever winter edition of Doha Comedy Festival from February 2 to 4 at the Qatar National Convention Centre theatre, Qatar Tourism Authority announced yesterday. Part of the month-long Shop Qatar festival, the show includes an impressive lineup of stars such as host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, and winner of America's Got Talent, Paul Zerdin.

