Doha Bank wins "Best Commerical Bank, Qatar 2016 "at IFM Awards
Doha Bank was honoured with the "Best Commercial Bank Qatar, 2016" in the "Commercial Bank Category "at the International Finance Magazine awards 2016 ceremony held at JW Marriott Marquies hotel, Dubai on 26th January 2017. The award was received by Mr. Alaga Raja, Head of Doha Bank's Abu Dhabi Branch.
