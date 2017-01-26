Doha Bank wins "Best Commerical Bank,...

Doha Bank wins "Best Commerical Bank, Qatar 2016 "at IFM Awards

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Doha Bank was honoured with the "Best Commercial Bank Qatar, 2016" in the "Commercial Bank Category "at the International Finance Magazine awards 2016 ceremony held at JW Marriott Marquies hotel, Dubai on 26th January 2017. The award was received by Mr. Alaga Raja, Head of Doha Bank's Abu Dhabi Branch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,580 • Total comments across all topics: 278,374,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC