Djokovic, Murray in Doha semi-final

3 hrs ago

AGELESS Czech Radek Stepanek's run at the Qatar Open in Doha was ended by defending champion Novak Djokovic yesterday and fellow veteran Ivo Karlovic also bowed out at the quarter-final stage. World number one Andy Murray, bidding for a third Doha title, joined Djokovic in the semi-final with a hard-earned victory over Spain's Nicolas Almagro, his 27th consecutive win.

