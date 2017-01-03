Despite Doha loss, Murray atop ATP rankings

Johannesburg [South Africa], Jan. 9 : British tennis ace Andy Murray remained on top of the latest ATP rankings released on Monday, despite losing the Qatar Open against Novak Djovokic, who is at the second spot. [NK Sports] Djokovic defeated Murray in a three-set thriller final on Saturday in Doha, thus bringing the Briton's 28-match winning streak to an end.

