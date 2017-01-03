Despite Doha loss, Murray atop ATP ra...

Despite Doha loss, Murray atop ATP rankings

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Johannesburg [South Africa], Jan. 9 : British tennis ace Andy Murray remained on top of the latest ATP rankings released on Monday, despite losing the Qatar Open against Novak Djovokic, who is at the second spot. [NK Sports] Djokovic defeated Murray in a three-set thriller final on Saturday in Doha, thus bringing the Briton's 28-match winning streak to an end.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,939 • Total comments across all topics: 277,763,718

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC