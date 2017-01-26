Crime agencies turn up the heat on virtual currencies

From 16 to 18 January 2017, more than 400 financial investigators from money laundering, cybercrime and financial intelligence units met with experts in asset recovery and relevant private sector representatives at the Global conference on countering money laundering and digital currencies in Doha, Qatar. The event was organised by the Working Group on Virtual Currencies, a joint initiative of the Basel Institute on Governance, Europol and Interpol, and funded by the authorities of Qatar.

