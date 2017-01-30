Camp helps children with diabetes

Camp helps children with diabetes

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Dr Abdulla Al Hamaq, Executive Director, Qatar Diabetes Association with other officials at the inaugural function of Al Bawasil International Spring Camp at Aspire Academy, for Sports Excellence in Doha. Pic: Abdul Basit / The Peninsula The Al Bawasil International Camp for children with diabetes has made a positive impact on its participants and helped leading a normal life, says a senior official.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,134 • Total comments across all topics: 278,410,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC