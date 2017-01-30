Camp helps children with diabetes
Dr Abdulla Al Hamaq, Executive Director, Qatar Diabetes Association with other officials at the inaugural function of Al Bawasil International Spring Camp at Aspire Academy, for Sports Excellence in Doha. Pic: Abdul Basit / The Peninsula The Al Bawasil International Camp for children with diabetes has made a positive impact on its participants and helped leading a normal life, says a senior official.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip...
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC