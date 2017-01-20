British man dies at construction site...

British man dies at construction site of 2022 World Cup stadium in Qatar

Friday

A British man has died working at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar which is currently being renovated for the 2022 World Cup. A statement by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy in Qatar said: "A 40-year-old British male lost his life working on Khalifa International Stadium.

Chicago, IL

