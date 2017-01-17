Bollywood sensation Arijit Singh to perform live in Qatar
Doha: Considered the voice of the new generation, Arijit Singh has gifted Bollywood with soul stirring songs such as Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, etc. The versatile singer will be performing in Doha for the first time next month.
