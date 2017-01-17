Biometric kiosks introduced at Hamad Airport to simplify e-gate enrolment
The State of Qatar Ministry of Interior has opened new biometric data activation centres at Hamad International Airport in Doha to encourage more travellers to register to use the automated e-gates. The activation centres are located in the departure and arrival halls, and each have five self-service enrolment kiosks.
