Aoun to push for swap deal to save ni...

Aoun to push for swap deal to save nine Daesh-held Lebanese soldiers

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Relatives of Lebanese soldiers and policemen being held hostage by jihadists in Syria, hold portraits during a protest to press for their release. Talks in Doha between Lebanese officials and Qatari authorities could lead to a swap deal in return for the nine Lebanese soldiers abducted by Daesh in 2014, a report said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,617 • Total comments across all topics: 277,831,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC