Al Ruwais Port likely to become operational this year

After the inauguration of Hamad Port last month, Al Ruwais Port is likely to become operational as commercial port this year and will also house a market to sell products from neighbouring countries. Currently, the Ministry of Transport and Communications is working on the second phase of Al Ruwais Port in the north of Qatar.

