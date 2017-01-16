Al Meera to set up store at MDD

Msheireb Properties and Al Meera Consumer Goods Company signed a partnership that will bring the country's leading retail brand to Msheireb Downtown Doha . The new Al Meera store will be located at Galleria Mall which forms a major part of the retail offering at Msheireb Downtown Doha.and consist of 100 shops in the vibrant mixed-use community development at Msheireb Downtown Doha, that has been meticulously planned to revitalise Doha's central urban area.

