Al Meera to set up store at MDD

Al Meera to set up store at MDD

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Msheireb Properties and Al Meera Consumer Goods Company signed a partnership that will bring the country's leading retail brand to Msheireb Downtown Doha . The new Al Meera store will be located at Galleria Mall which forms a major part of the retail offering at Msheireb Downtown Doha.and consist of 100 shops in the vibrant mixed-use community development at Msheireb Downtown Doha, that has been meticulously planned to revitalise Doha's central urban area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,558 • Total comments across all topics: 277,966,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC