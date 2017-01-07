Al Emadi Hospital accredited with Pla...

Al Emadi Hospital accredited with Platinum level by ACI

Saturday

Al Emadi Hospital has been accredited with Platinum level by Accreditation Canada International following a comprehensive survey in December, 2016. An ACI survey team visited the hospital and conducted tracers of different processes related to quality and patient safety and assessed compliance with ACI standards and Required Organizational Practices.

Chicago, IL

