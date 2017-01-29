Al Attiyah hot favourite at 2017 Qatar International Rally

Qatar's Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah in action at the Qatar International Rally, in this February 7, 2015 file photo. The Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation yesterday announced that an exciting line-up of 30 competitors from 12 countries will be in action at the 2017 Qatar International Rally, which is also the first round of the FIA Middle East Rally Championship, taking place on February 3 and 4. The traditional opening round of the regional rallying series will be fought out over 12 special stages in a revised two-day route laid on by rally officials under the supervision of QMMF President Abdulrahman Al Mannai and Executive Director Sultan Al Muraikhi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.