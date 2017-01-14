Age, gender, profession conditions fo...

Age, gender, profession conditions for job change for expatriates cancelled

13 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Doha: Some conditions previously listed for changing jobs by expatriates are now not seen on ministry's website. Arabic daily Al Sharq reported that the requirements for job change is amended on The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affair website.

Chicago, IL

