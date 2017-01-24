24% students in Qatar University had ...

24% students in Qatar University had or thinking of plastic surgery: Study

17 hrs ago

Doha: In a study by a student of the Qatar University it was revealed that a good number of students are undergoing plastic surgery procedures or are planning to have one in the future. Arabic daily Al Sharq said in a report that final-year student in Department of Public Health, Abir Abu Qaoud, in a study titled "Experiences, motivations, psychological and social factors associated with plastic surgeries in Qatar University students", concluded that a high percentage of students, more than 24 percent, had plastic surgery or have a desire to do the same in the future.

Chicago, IL

