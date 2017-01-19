19 Woqod fuel stations opened last year

Doha: Qatar Fuel, "Woqod", opened 19 fixed and mobile petrol stations across the country last year, bringing the total number of Woqod service stations to 56. The new stations significantly helped reduce the traffic that the stations witnessed before, due to the increasing demand for petrol and other services, in addition to the closure of other non-Woqod stations for maintenance or change in the field of business. "In 2016, we opened 12 fixed service stations and seven mobile petrol stations across Qatar especially in North, South and West," said Engineer Ibrahim Al Kuwari, the Chief Executive Officer of Woqod.

