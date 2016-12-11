Turkey, Russia 'to push for' Syria truce

Turkey, Russia 'to push for' Syria truce

Russia and Turkey agreed in a telephone call on Dec. 27 to push for a cease-fire in Syria and to prepare for possible peace talks planned in Astana set for next month, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said. During the conversation, "the importance was stressed of a rapid completion of agreements on practical parameters to end military actions [in Syria], the separation of the moderate opposition from terrorist groups, and preparations for the meeting in Astana," it said.

