Wednesday Dec 21

Qatar will have the shortest day and the longest night of the year today with the winter solstice, along with other countries in the northern hemisphere. The mercury will fall below 10 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country today with strong winds due to an increased atmospheric pressure over the Qatar which has no direct link with winter solstice.

Chicago, IL

