Three Qatari banks in talks for potential merger

Monday Dec 19

DUBAI/DOHA: Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar have entered into initial talks for a potential merger, a statement said on Monday, in a deal that would create the country's second-largest bank. The trio have begun initial discussions "to create a larger and stronger financial institution with a solid financial position and liquidity to support Qatar's economic growth", according to a joint statement sent to Reuters.

Chicago, IL

