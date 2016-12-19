Three Qatari banks in talks for potential merger

DUBAI/DOHA: Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar have entered into initial talks for a potential merger, a statement said on Monday, in a deal that would create the country's second-largest bank. The trio have begun initial discussions "to create a larger and stronger financial institution with a solid financial position and liquidity to support Qatar's economic growth", according to a joint statement sent to Reuters.

