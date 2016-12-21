Sydney families spend New Year's Eve ...

Sydney families spend New Year's Eve in Dubai after Qantas cancel flight

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE PICTURES: Qantas passengers suffer hellish New Year's Eve stranded in Dubai Airport after being delayed for TWO DAYS - but the CEO managed to get away Frustrated Qantas customers who were forced to cancel their New Year's Eve plans in Australia after becoming stranded in Dubai could face a second night in the country following further delays. A video obtained exclusively by Daily Mail Australia shows Qantas staff addressing frustrated passengers who say they were given two options - continue to wait or fly somewhere else for a connecting flight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,292 • Total comments across all topics: 277,491,322

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC