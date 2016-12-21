Sydney families spend New Year's Eve in Dubai after Qantas cancel flight
EXCLUSIVE PICTURES: Qantas passengers suffer hellish New Year's Eve stranded in Dubai Airport after being delayed for TWO DAYS - but the CEO managed to get away Frustrated Qantas customers who were forced to cancel their New Year's Eve plans in Australia after becoming stranded in Dubai could face a second night in the country following further delays. A video obtained exclusively by Daily Mail Australia shows Qantas staff addressing frustrated passengers who say they were given two options - continue to wait or fly somewhere else for a connecting flight.
