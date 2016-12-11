State-of-the-art operating theaters transform patient care
State-of-the-art diagnostic imaging equipment that has been permanently integrated into Hamad General Hospital's operating theaters is revolutionising surgical practice at Hamad Medical Corporation's largest hospital and providing patients with even better care. Earlier this year, Hamad General Hospital inaugurated a new 10,000 square meter operating theater expansion that features 20 newly equipped surgical theaters.
