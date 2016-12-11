State-of-the-art operating theaters t...

State-of-the-art operating theaters transform patient care

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

State-of-the-art diagnostic imaging equipment that has been permanently integrated into Hamad General Hospital's operating theaters is revolutionising surgical practice at Hamad Medical Corporation's largest hospital and providing patients with even better care. Earlier this year, Hamad General Hospital inaugurated a new 10,000 square meter operating theater expansion that features 20 newly equipped surgical theaters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,654 • Total comments across all topics: 277,379,020

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC