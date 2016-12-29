Solar helmets to keep World Cup workers cool in Qatar
Migrant workers building soccer stadiums in Qatar's desert heat are to be given 'cooling' hard hats to reduce their body temperature and risk of suffering heat stroke, tournament organizers said. Ben Gruber reports.
