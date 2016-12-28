Singapore's Ambassador tours Ezdan Pa...

Singapore's Ambassador tours Ezdan Palace Hotel

Jai S Sohan , Singapore's Ambassador to Qatar, with officials of Ezdan Hotels Company at Ezdan Palace Hotel. Ezdan Hotels Company, a subsidiary of Ezdan Holding Group, received Singapore's Ambassador to the Qatar Jai S Sohan in a walking tour at Ezdan Palace Hotel, which is in its final completion stages as the Group intends to inaugurate it in the near future.

