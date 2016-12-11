Rare sea fog blankets Corniche area

Rare sea fog blankets Corniche area

Viisibility fell to zero at most places as dense fog descended on the city since yesterday noon. The country was affected by a weather phenomenon called sea fog which was formed offshore east of the country, and foggy climate is expected to continue until Thursday.

