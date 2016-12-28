QR 1.35m up for grabs at show jumping...

QR 1.35m up for grabs at show jumping gala

14 hrs ago

A whopping QR 1.35m is up for grabs at this week's Al Rayyan Show Jumping Championship which commences with three of the nine scheduled competitions today. According to details released by the Qatar Equestrian Federation yesterday, the December 29-31 event will conclude on Saturday with riders aiming for the Grand Prix title worth QR 650,00 to the winner.

Chicago, IL

