QR 1.35m up for grabs at show jumping gala
A whopping QR 1.35m is up for grabs at this week's Al Rayyan Show Jumping Championship which commences with three of the nine scheduled competitions today. According to details released by the Qatar Equestrian Federation yesterday, the December 29-31 event will conclude on Saturday with riders aiming for the Grand Prix title worth QR 650,00 to the winner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip...
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC