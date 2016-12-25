QDB & Al Meera sign MoU for cooperation

Read more: The Peninsula

Abdulaziz bin Nasser Al Khalifa , CEO of QDB; and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Al Meera Company, Sheikh Thani bin Thamer bin Mohamed Al Thani, witnessing the MoU signing ceremony at QDB Headquarters in Doha recently. In the interest of supporting local entrepreneurs, Qatar Development Bank and Al Meera Consumer Goods Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen cooperation through the exchange of industrial information and personnel expertise as well as provision of support, through funding, to the small and medium-sized enterprises sector in Qatar.

