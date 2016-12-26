QCDC concludes professional career counsellor programme
Qatar Career Development Center has concluded its four-day Professional Career Counselor programme, which took place from 19 to 22 December at the Education City Clubhouse. The programme saw the participation of more than 50 career counsellors and educators from independent schools across Qatar.
