QBG adds 'A Flower Each Spring' to its educational initiatives

The Qur'anic Botanic Garden has officially added the popular 'A Flower Each Spring' programme to its multiple educational initiatives such as "Fun & Learn", "The Young Botanist", "The Plant Contest", and "Ghars Campaign", which carry out numerous activities to support environmental education among the wider community. "'A Flower Each Spring' promotes the Qur'anic Botanic Garden's objectives to advance botany, environmental education and cultural conservation by spreading awareness of plants, environment protection and biodiversity in Qatar.

