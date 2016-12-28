Qatar's Mousa and Mubarak Shanan win doubles title at Gulf Tennis Cup
Doha: Qatar's Mousa and Mubarak Shanan claimed the title of doubles event at the 2016 Gulf Tennis Cup held in Al Fujairah. In the final match, the Qatari duo defeated Kuwait's Abdullah Yaqoub and Abdulhameed Mahboub 6-7 7-6 10-2, QOC reported.
