Qatargas announces successful commerc...

Qatargas announces successful commercial start-up of Laffan Refinery

Yesterday

Doha: Qatargas on Saturday announced the commercial start-up of Laffan Refinery 2, marking a major milestone in the expansion of refining capacity in the State of Qatar. The project will refine 146,000 barrels per day of condensate from the North Field, the largest non-associated natural gas reserve in the world.

Chicago, IL

