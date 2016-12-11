Qatar Airways Cargo to add four new d...

Qatar Airways Cargo to add four new destinations

Tuesday

Qatar Airways Cargo announced yesterday that it will launch freighter operations to four new destinations in the Americas starting February 2. Boeing 777 freighters will fly twice a week to the South American cities of Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo, Quito and the North American city of Miami. The twice weekly freighter service will depart from Doha via Luxembourg, the cargo carrier's European hub, with stops at Sao Paulo in Brazil, Buenos Aires in Argentina and Quito in Ecuador.

Chicago, IL

