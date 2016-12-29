Qatar Airways buys 10-percent stake i...

Qatar Airways buys 10-percent stake in LATAM Airlines

The Washington Post

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Qatar Airways says it has purchased a 10-percent stake in Chile's LATAM Airlines Group for $608 million. LATAM was created when Chile's LAN took over Brazil's TAM in 2012.

Chicago, IL

