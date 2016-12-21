Qatar A333 near Tehran on Dec 30th 20...

Qatar A333 near Tehran on Dec 30th 2016, suspected fuel leak

A Qatar Airways Airbus A330-300, registration A7-AED performing flight QR-141 from Doha to Barcelona,SP , was enroute at FL360 about 190nm southwest of Tehran when the crew decided to return to Doha. The aircraft descended to FL350 for the return and landed safely in Doha about 90 minutes later.

Chicago, IL

