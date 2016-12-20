Putin's Oil and Gas Deals Magnify Mil...

Putin's Oil and Gas Deals Magnify Military Power in Middle East 2 hours ago

Monday Dec 19

After reinventing itself as a major power in the Middle East by force in Syria, Russia is now using its other strong suit, energy, to expand its influence across the region. A series of agreements is allowing Russia and the Gulf states to cooperate in areas where their interests meet, looking beyond Syria where they have backed opposing sides in a brutal proxy war.

Chicago, IL

