PM honours Qatari athlete

Prime Minister and Interior Minister H E Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani honouring Sarah Masoud, who won the silver medal in the Women's Shotput F33 event in Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, during the 41st General Assembly of the Arab Police Sport Federation, at Sharq Hotel Doha, yesterday.

