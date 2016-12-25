Ooredoo tests 40Gbps speed on Fibre n...

Ooredoo tests 40Gbps speed on Fibre network

Ooredoo yesterday announced a major breakthrough for the Ooredoo Supernet with the successful pilot test of 40Gbps speeds on the Ooredoo Fibre network. The test triumph comes after Ooredoo's launch of 1Gbps Ooredoo Fibre services and the comprehensive trial of 10Gbps Fibre-to-the-Home technology earlier in the year.

