Ooredoo donates QR5,000,000 to support people of Aleppo
Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo has donated QR5,000,000 to support the relief campaign for the people of Aleppo, as a gesture of solidarity with the people of Syria. The donation was made as one of many during the National Day fundraising campaign at Darb El Saai last night.
