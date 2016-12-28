North-westerly wind expected to weake...

North-westerly wind expected to weaken fog

Read more: The Peninsula

The Qatar Meteorology Department expects a settled weather this weekend. A relative increase in the speed of north-westerly winds is expected to weaken chances of fog.

Chicago, IL

